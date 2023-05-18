Sean Dyche says the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks "promising" for Everton.

The striker was withdrawn at half time in last Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City and is seen as integral to the club's push for safety in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has managed 1,129 minutes across the entire league season and Toffees fans will hope he can feature in their final games at Wolves and at home to Bournemouth.

"Hopefully he's had a few down days and it's looking more promising. So he will be with us tomorrow in training," said Dyche.

Asked if Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad to face Wolves, Dyche added: "He will be with us training, two days previous to the game. But he has come through the last couple of days well."