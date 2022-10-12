Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt.

J﻿ames Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week.

T﻿om Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

S﻿cotland captain Andrew Robertson returns to the Liverpool squad following a month out with a knee problem.

B﻿ut Jurgen Klopp will have to shuffle his pack with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz all absent after suffering injuries in Sunday's 3-2 league defeat at Arsenal.

Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in training but not yet ready to play.