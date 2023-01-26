Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards "expects" a Tottenham deal for Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro to go through before deadline day - and has revealed how Manchester City will gain from it.

Porro was on the books at City without making an appearance for Pep Guardiola but the Premier League champions negotiated a sell-on clause when he moved to Portugal.

With Antonio Conte poised to make Porro his second signing of the January window, Edwards said "City will be rubbing their hands in the background" at the prospect.

"Conte has wanted to upgrade at that position for some time," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He doesn't fancy either of his right-backs so Porro would probably go straight into the first team.

"Tottenham are notoriously hard hagglers so there is still some work to do on the fee but I expect it to go through.

"If it does, along with the Arnaut Danjuma deal, I think that quietly Spurs could be one of the winners of this transfer window."

