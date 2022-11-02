After winning four of five Premier League meetings with Newcastle between 2014 and 2016 (D1), Southampton have won just one of their last 10 against the Magpies (D3 L6).

Newcastle have won two of their last three away league games against Southampton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 31 visits. They’re looking to win consecutive away league games against Saints for the first time.

Southampton haven't won any of their last 13 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top four of the table (D5 L8) since a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in January 2021. Saints have conceded 39 goals across these 13 games, at an average of three per game.