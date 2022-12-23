Van Veen laments 'unprofessional' Well

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen tells BBC Sportsound: "I need to keep my emotions under control. Including myself, I don't think we got too much right and we didn't have the best of games.

"It happened last year. You can feel it. We defend badly as a team. Unprofessional, you can feel it coming, the fans can feel their getting a sniff.

"I'm standing here very angry. It's just disappointing and we let ourselves and the fans down.

"It happened last year. When we go up, there are nerves in the team. We need to keep going for 3-0, 4-0. We started dropping in and they got some pressure.

"It's just unprofessional from us, again. I'm emotional now. It should have been three points and it's tough to take."