England call-up left Mitchell 'lost for words'

Tyrick Mitchell says his England call-up caught him by surprise and left him "lost for words".

It's a first involvement with the Three Lions at any level for the Palace full-back, who played for AFC Wembley as a youngster.

He said playing at the iconic stadium so close to where he grew up is a dream come true for him and his mum in particular: "That’s one of her dreams, to see me play at Wembley. Wembley is so close to home so to be called up for England and be around it and be inside Wembley stadium is a dream come true in itself.

"I never ever thought it would happen so quick and I’m literally over the moon. I got the text and I couldn’t believe it, I was lost for words."

Here are five things you should know about England and Palace's Tyrick Mitchell