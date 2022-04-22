Frank on Conte, Eriksen and Spurs

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank described his players as "a remarkable group" following their last-minute winner at Watford last weekend.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was full of praise for Frank when he spoke earlier this week. In reply, the Bees boss said: "I say thank you to Antonio. He is a fantastic manager and has been one of the most successful in the past 10 years."

Frank said Christian Eriksen will be "focused" on tomorrow's game, despite him facing his former club. He added: "He's looking forward to playing against Tottenham. I know he enjoyed his time there."

On facing Spurs, Frank said: "This task is the biggest we are facing. I know we are facing a side that are fighting for a Champions League place."

