Can Leeds United pull off another great escape from relegation? Or will they be playing Championship football next season?

The panel on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast has been analysing the final throes of the Premier League survival battle and whether Leeds will have enough to stay up.

"You know I'm the pessimist so I know I'll be going to Elland Road next week resigned to relegation," said presenter Jonny Buchan. "I'll be absolutely delighted if that isn't the case come full-time, and I'll be first to say 'I was wrong, brilliant, I love being wrong'. But it's going to be one of those atmospheres at Elland Road that could go very wrong very quickly."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix said: "We've had so many chances. Thinking about our predictions; I'm quite positive and have been positive about a few things, I'd still have us losing to Manchester City and Newcastle, but there seemed to be a load of winnable games. We can see in the table, we've only needed one more win and we'd have been right in the position to stay up.

"Going into this game [against Spurs], I'm like 'we might win it, but it doesn't matter', and maybe that's why we will win it because suddenly the pressure's off.

"Even me, and I try to be hugely positive, I just can't see any reason why the defence is going to be able to keep out Harry Kane and why the attackers, whoever's playing, will be able to score."

Commentator Adam Pope added: "Like Simon, my optimism has drained a lot but I'm always hopeful. While there's a chance, you never know. There was some mad stuff going on at the weekend - you saw Michael Keane being thrown up front [by Everton at Wolves]. It might just be a mad moment like that that keeps one of the sides in."

