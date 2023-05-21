Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham manager David Moyes has dismissed suggestions some of his players could get in trouble with Uefa for their reaction to the threats made to their family members in Alkmaar on Thursday.

A number of players, including Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma went into the area where some Alkmaar fans were trying to attack West Ham fans from.

Uefa are yet to bring any charges but there have been suggestions European football’s governing body will take a dim view of the altercations and the Hammers players involved could find themselves in trouble.

Asked about the prospect after his side’s 3-1 Premier League win against Leeds, Moyes said: "I can’t see any problem.

"I work a lot with Uefa on the technical stuff. I don’t think many questions will be asked about that."

One of the West Ham fans caught on social media 'protecting' visiting fans, 'Knollsy', was given a standing ovation by supporters when he took his seat at the London Stadium before today’s game.