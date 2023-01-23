Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday

Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun)

Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but would prefer to sign the 29-year-old Morocco international on loan with a view to a permanent move if they stay up. (Mail)

Leicester City are showing a strong interest in 22-year-old Brazilian winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk and also a target for Everton and Nottingham Forest. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements. (Telegraph - subscription required)

However, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not under consideration for the job at Goodison Park. (Mail)

