We asked for your views after Arsenal's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday officially ended the Gunners' title hopes.

Here are some of your comments:

JB: Such a disappointing capitulation - the losses to Brighton and Forest have been pathetic. At the start of the season I’d have been over the moon with second, but now it feels like a loss of a chance that might be a while before it comes again.

Ian: Everything that could have gone against us did. Injuries, form, results. Some players are shown to be past their sell-by dates - like Xhaka - and others aren’t good enough - like Nketiah. We did really well and, if I could, I would like to thank our players, manager, staff and fans. We were an amazing team but beaten by a machine. Congratulations to City.

Pheonix: In the midst of pain and regrets, I have to give it to this young team - they did punch above their weight. When the dust settles, we will see what a great achievement this season has been.

Eric: Despite falling short, we can be proud of ourselves this season. Some of our football has been breathtaking and it's no disgrace to finish behind the best team in world football.

Baz: Yes, it’s been a great season but the end has been disheartening and worrying for next season as the squad is too fragile. Watching for new signings in anticipation.