West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, although Chelsea and Manchester United are also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international. (Guardian), external

The agent of new Gunners forward Leandro Trossard says north London rivals Tottenham were also in talks to sign the 28-year-old before his Emirates Stadium move. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column