Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expecting a tough challenge against Everton after Sean Dyche got off to a stunning start against Arsenal last weekend.

The new Toffees boss masterminded a 1-0 victory over the league leaders in his opening game and takes his newly-emboldened side to Anfield on Monday.

Klopp is wary of the threat they will pose, while remaining bullish about his players' chances.

"We are preparing for the team we saw against Arsenal," he said. "They have been longer together now as well so plans can be clearer.

"They are a very compact side, good at counter-attacking and set-pieces will be very dangerous for us.

"Arsenal were dominant but Everton had really good chances to score in other moments.

"But, the difference is that it's not there. It's here. We are looking forward to a proper football game, one that always matters."