Leicester City v Tottenham: Team news

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is out after he injured knee ligaments during last weekend's win over Manchester City.

Defender Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in that match, while midfielder Yves Bissouma will have surgery on a fractured ankle.

Leicester City defender Ricardo Perreira has recovered from a ruptured Achilles and is available for the first time this season.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returns after missing the win over Aston Villa.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested that this weekend will come too soon for Boubakary Soumare and Jonny Evans, who have been sidelined with respective thigh and calf issues.

