Leicester have made Reims defender Wout Faes their first outfield signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at King Power Stadium and was voted Reims player of the season last year.

"It’s an amazing feeling [to be here]," he said. "This is the dream step in my career.

"I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better.

"I will have to work hard, but I will give 100% to help the team."

Faes made his Belgium debut as a substitute in June against Poland and has played in three of Reims' opening five games in Ligue 1 this season.