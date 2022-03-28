Tyrone Mings says he'll "keep knocking on the door" as he prepares for England's friendly against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

The Villa defender joined Gareth Southgate for his pre-match media briefing and is aware the competition for places in the Three Lions squad is only getting fiercer.

"From the first time I've joined the squad, my goal has been to push as much as I can," said the 29-year-old. "All I can try and do is impress as much as I can when I'm called upon.

"I'm ready to play and I'm enjoying my contribution to the group."

Mings has played 16 times for England and is desperate to stay in sufficient form at club level to make Southgate's squad for the World Cup later this year.

"You know what's on the horizon and everyone wants to go," he added. "I know what my qualities are and I have to try to bring that to the group every time I'm here or I'm selected to play.

"I have to trust that it'll be enough when it comes to decision time."