Unai Emery is a long-standing fan of Bertrand Traore so revealed it was an easy decision to recall the Burkinabe forward from Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Traore joined Aston Villa in September 2020 but has yet to catch light in the Midlands and was sent out on a season-long loan by Emery's predecessor Steven Gerrard.

He has scored three goals in 18 appearances in Turkey, with Emery revealing Traore was also keen to return to the Premier League.

"I was following Traore when he was playing for Lyon," he said. "I thought he would have been an important player here but circumstances meant he left on loan last summer.

"But he is our player and his commitment was very good because he pushed as well to come back and help us.

"We were analysing some players to see if they are better than we have but I am so convinced about his quality and how much he can help us until the end of the season."

The departure of Danny Ings in January left Villa with only one recognised senior striker but Emery sees Traore's return as just one of the options that helps bolster their frontline.

"We needed a player like him," he said. "Also have Jhon Duran, who is training very well.

"We signed him without wanting to give him the responsibility to be our striker in the starting XI but if shows us he's ready, I will do it."