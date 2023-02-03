Livingston v Kilmarnock: Team news

Livingston manager David Martindale has reported no fresh injuries and skipper Nicky Devlin has fully recovered from an illness that affected him in midweek. Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.

Livingston midfielder Sean Kelly: "These are the games that, if we want to aspire to get top six and European football, we ideally need to take some points from.

"We are in a lot stronger position than we were this time last season. At the start of the season we say we want to avoid relegation but within the camp we have bigger aspirations than that, especially on the back of last season. The season has been going pretty well and we look to continue that."