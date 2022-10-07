Arteta on Liverpool's form, Saliba and Arsenal's upturn
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the fixture schedule, he said: "If you have robots who can play every three days life is much easier. It is something we have to experience and taste because at the moment we don't know how it'll play out."
Asked about his personal rivalry with Liverpool given that he is a former Everton player, he replied: "Those days were really intense."
Arteta added: "Now you look at the games with a different perspective and you have to be much cooler and prepare many different aspects to be able to beat them on Sunday, so you get away from that."
On Liverpool's current form, he said: "I'm not here to judge what Liverpool are. What they have done in the last five years does not need any presentation it is clear they have been up there in every single competition."
Asked if William Saliba can one day be viewed in the same way as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Arteta responded: "The composure and leadership he has shown on the pitch in a really natural way without any flashy lights. He has been very quiet and at the same time very confident. I am really happy with where he is at the moment. He is Saliba, he is no one else."
Finally on Arsenal's upturn, he said: "I am really happy and proud for the change of dynamic and how the atmosphere is around the club. Looking ahead again at where we want to be... we are not there yet. How you measure success is lifting trophies but as well you have to understand where we were and how fractured the club and the environment looked. How it looks now is a credit to everyone."