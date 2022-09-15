Manuel Akanji says he isn't surprised by Erling Haaland's impressive start for Manchester City, but said the Norwegian can't win the Champions League for the club on his own.

A﻿kanji played alongside Haaland at Borussia Dortmund, and after Wednesday night's win over their former side, he told BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay: "At this point I’m not surprised anymore that he can do it.

"What a cross by Joao Cancelo and obviously he is there where he needs to be and it was a fantastic goal."

When asked if Haaland can propel City to their first Champions League title, he said: "It’s still a team sport. It’s not only about Erling.

"Obviously he is really important for us and scores a lot of goals but it takes a whole team to win the game and also a team when you lose the game. We have to do it all together and when he keeps scoring these goals we are happy."

Akanji was behind John Stones when he fired in City's impressive equaliser.

He said: "I saw him looking towards the goal and everyone in the stands was screaming to shoot it and luckily he did. He made a good decision and it was a really nice goal."