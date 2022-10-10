VAR was once again a talking point this weekend with a number of debatable decisions surrounding the handball rule.

After coming from behind to lead Everton 2-1, United had a third goal ruled out following a VAR check, as the ball struck Marcus Rashford's as he blocked James Tarkowski's clearance in the build-up.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal, the rules state: "If a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand."

MOTD 2 commentator Guy Mowbray said: "There was nothing Marcus Rashford could do about that, it's entirely accidental. But if the player who scores, scores after the ball has touched any part of his arm then it is not going to stand."

