Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

How lucky have Brighton been during their run of four victories, two draws and one defeat? According to some pundits and fans of other clubs, the 4-0 win over Manchester United came because United had an off-day.

So too Wolves when the Albion dished out a mullering at Molineux. And Spurs, when Brighton won at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And Arsenal in the 2-1 success at Emirates Stadium that kick-started such a magnificent run.

Graham Potter really has come into good fortune to face four opponents, all of whom chose matches with Brighton to put in their worst performances of the season.

Or not. Perhaps they have played so brilliantly as to make those vying for European football look woeful? Maybe focusing on the flaws of the losers does a disservice to the winners? Do Brighton not deserve credit?

Yes, yes and yes. Brighton fans of varying vintages all agreed on one thing as the beers flowed and the sun set over the Amex – that the victory against United was one of the best displays and results any Albion side ever has delivered.

Potter and his players deserve that to be acknowledged. It has been a strange season, good patches of form punctuated by long winless runs, including a seven-game winless streak prior to the Emirates.

That day, Brighton adopted a 3-4-2-1 formation. It bamboozled the Gunners and has since flummoxed the rest of the top flight, with the exception of Manchester City.

Leandro Trossard now looks almost unplayable. Danny Welbeck is in his best form for years. Marc Cucurella is playing as a central defender who pops up in the opposition box to score. And as for Moises Caicedo? A complete revelation.

Potter has unlocked the rich potential in his Brighton squad. Instead of focussing on the deficiencies in their opponents, Brighton should be the ones getting high praise.