Nottingham Forest are "still getting to the bottom" of an injury to summer signing Omar Richards, less than two weeks after joining from Bayern Munich.

The unspecified injury has stopped the 24-year-old from featuring in any pre-season games for the newly promoted Premier League club.

Forest boss Steve Cooper could not say how much time the former England Under-21 defender would need to recover.

"He has picked up an injury, and we’re still getting to the bottom of it. It’s really unfortunate," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

“It’s not going to be a few days, but it’s not going to be months and months and months. It’s something we’re going through and working on.

“When we know conclusive dates, we’ll let you know. But I guess the short-term feeling of it is one of a little bit of disappointment, because we lured him here and he was so excited.

“He trained really well, and obviously it’s a bit of a setback. I said to him, ‘nothing changes, in terms of the plan for you, it’s just a little bit delayed’."

Meanwhile, Cooper said midfielder Ryan Yates is close to re-joining the squad after injury, while striker Sam Surridge is also nearing a comeback after undergoing groin surgery after the Reds were promoted.

