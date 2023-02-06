After the departure of Jesse Marsch on Monday, who next for the role of head coach at Elland Road?

Speaking on a special episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the station's Leeds United commentator Adam Pope believes West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan - who was previously on the coaching staff at Elland Road and led Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final last season - would be a popular choice among many Leeds fans.

"Because they have been so successful and ambitious with an appointment like Marcelo Bielsa, why not be as ambitious and go for a [Mauricio] Pochettino or a [Thomas] Tuchel?" said Pope.

"Or, do you do like what Everton have done and look at someone who can get you out of a situation, which Sean Dyche clearly can? Do you go British, with a Chris Wilder, say? A lot of Leeds fans would go 'maybe not', but his record has been very good, understanding the Premier League and the Championship, although he wasn't great at Middlesbrough so that's a difficult one.

"What you don't want to go down is the 'dinosaur' route, and they're not the club to do that.

"With Carlos, he was there before Bielsa and knows the club inside out. I think that would be a good sell to a lot of supporters, because he's proved that he can work with minimal resources and get results way beyond their capacity."

Listen to the full podcast reacting to Marsch's Elland Road exit here