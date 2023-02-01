Beale pleased with January business

Rangers manager Michael Beale has declared himself happy with his January transfer dealings, having added Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin.

"It's certainly becoming harder to pick a team with players coming back from injury," he tells BBC Sportsound.

"We're in good form and obviously bringing in Tood and Nicolas is very exciting for the club with the quality they have now and scope to develop further.

"So overall I'm pleased and we'll look in the summer to add again."

On tonight's game, Beale says: "I love coming here to Tynecastle. Hearts are in a rich vein of form and will make it really difficult for us.

"Nothing but the very best version of Rangers will be enough tonight."