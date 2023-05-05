Thomas Frank says his Brentford side will need to produce a "top performance" if they are to beat Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League.

The Bees travel to Merseyside on Saturday looking to extend a three-game unbeaten run.

However Jurgen Klopp's men have won their last five games and are enjoying a lengthy, unbeaten home run.

Frank said: "We have confidence and we have belief, but we also know that Liverpool is a team that against Tottenham is 3-0 up after 13 minutes, against Man United, in such a big game, big rivalry, with everything at stake, they won 7-0. So we need to be absolutely on it.

"We need a top performance from us to go there and win."