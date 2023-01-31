'Raskin in Scotland to complete Rangers move'

Nicolas Raskin has arrived in Scotland as the 21-year-old midfielder looks to finalise his move to Rangers from Standard Liege ahead of Tuesday's midnight transfer deadline. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers will complete the deadline-day signing of Nicolas Raskin after agreeing a fee with Standard Liege for the 21-year-old midfielder. (The Herald), external

Rangers have agreed a £1.75m fee with Standard Liege, with a 20% sell-on clause agreed in principle, for the Belgian club's 21-year-old midfielder, Nicolas Raskin, according to DH les Sports, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed the deal could be around three-years plus. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Nicolas Raskin has tweeted that "I can't confirm anything right now. We're closer, but it's not guaranteed right this second" in response to questions about the midfielder's proposed move from Standard Liege to Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Swansea City recalled Morgan Whittaker from his loan with Plymouth Argyle as they want him in their first-team squad rather in preparation for the sale of the 22-year-old midfielder to Rangers. (Football Scotland), external

Manager Michael Beale insists he will not set a deadline for winger Ryan Kent and striker Alfredo Morelos to commit their futures to Rangers beyond the end of their contracts this summer. (The Herald), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale admits that 19-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry could leave Ibrox on loan. (Daily Record), external

