Fulham terminate Onomah contract
Fulham have terminated Josh Onomah's contract with the 25-year-old continuing to struggle for game time since promotion to the Premier League.
The midfielder has only made two Premier League appearances this season, with Championship clubs believed to be interested in his signature.
A mutual termination of contract has been agreed with Josh Onomah.#FFC— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 31, 2023
