Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: What Conte said

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte speaking to the BBC: "In the first half we played with good intensity. We didn't concede anything and we found a team that defended too deep and then we conceded this goal and then the confidence dropped for my players.

"We have to know that our life is this. We have to fight every game for one point or for three points. This is the truth, especially when you are without two or three important players and have difficulties.

"We have different characteristics. We don't have many players who are really good to beat the man. We don't have many creative players in our team. For sure today was really difficult to find space in the first half.

"I'm sure that if we don't concede the goal, we could win the game instead. The goal that we conceded killed us in confidence and in many situations for sure. You have to try to improve and develop these players and especially young players to be even stronger."