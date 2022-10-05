S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Plenty of critics have questioned why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted not to select multiple title-winner midfielder Casemiro in his starting line-up at Manchester City on Sunday.

Today, Ten Hag has given his reasoning.

The United boss pointed out that Scott McTominay has played in all the recent victories and only came on against Brentford at half-time, when they were 4-0 down.

Despite paying £70m for Casemiro, Ten Hag believes it was the right move to stick with McTominay.

"We played six games and won five, and in five games Scott played. In the one he didn't - against Sociedad - we lost.

"For me, it’s logical. It was not a choice and nothing to do with Casemiro.

"I’m sure Casa will play a really important role. We know all his background, all the titles he won. You see every day in training he can contribute to the team, and he will be a really important player in this team.

"I am convinced this will happen."