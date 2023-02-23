Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and West Ham forward Michail Antonio have been discussing the Magpies' upcoming Carabao Cup final appearance on the latest episode of the Footballer's Football podcast, which is available now on BBC Sounds.

Newcastle will be appearing in a major final for the first time since 1999 when they take on Manchester United and while Wilson says it will be a "special day" for the club, the squad will be trying to keep preparations as normal as possible.

"We won't prepare for it any differently, you've just got to take it as any other game," said the England international striker.

"So we'll go in our tracksuits as we would for any other match in the Premier League or cup match, and we'll go down the night before, just as we do for any other game.

"If you start changing the process, all of a sudden it becomes a different game.

"Whether you're playing Liverpool or a team at the bottom of the league, you still prepare the same way physically and mentally. Knowing obviously you could get a medal at the end of this game, you've still got to prepare the same way.

"We all feel that way and we all don't want to change the process. We've got to trust in it, have self-belief and give the fans something to smile and cheer about."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds