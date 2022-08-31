Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm if Erling Haaland will start on Wednesday.

If Haaland is rested, Julian Alvarez is in line for a first Premier League start after three substitute outings.

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to Etihad Stadium, with new signing Renan Lodi in contention to make the matchday squad.

Orel Mangala will miss a second match due to the hamstring injury sustained against Everton.

