Atletico Madrid v Man City: Confirmed team news
Atletico Madrid make three changes from the XI that started their 1-0 loss to Mallorca at the weekend.
Joao Felix is recalled up front, replacing Luis Suarez, who is on the bench.
Thomas Lemar and Renan Lodi start in midfield ahead of Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Carrasco. The latter is back from suspension, but must make do with a spot on the bench.
Manchester City make two changes from the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool.
Riyad Mahrez starts ahead of Raheem Sterling, with Ilkay Gundogan coming in for Gabriel Jesus, who is suspended.
Bernardo Silva will move further forward into one of the three attacking roles.
City are also boosted by the return from injury of Ruben Dias, who is named amongst the substitutes.