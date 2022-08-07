West Ham 0-2 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport: “We did a really good performance. Our full-backs were brilliant, our midfield, our forwards, we made a lot of passes in the right moment.

“Sometimes they [the full-backs] play outside it depends on the opponent. I like to have a lot of players in the middle it is like the kitchen in the apartment. We just want to create.

“Last season when we were champions we could not win in this stadium. It was just the first three points, and we still have to play for another 111 points but this was the feeling of the way we want to play and how we have to do it, the style and it made me feel good.

“He [Erling Haaland] was a failure [after the Community Shield] and he would not adapt in the Premier League. All the top scorers like [Alan] Shearer and [Gary] Lineker were born scoring goals and this guy I cannot teach.

“He will give us incredible threat in the box. He settles really well. He is adapting in the locker room with his mates. The team played really well and we have the quality of this guy but he knows he can improve. We won as Manchester City and feel good and happy and this is what we want.

“You can analyse many aspects, but especially with strikers…how many goals has he scored this guy from Salzburg, then in Germany and with his country? The numbers are exceptional. He came for five years hopefully he can have a good period in our club.”