R﻿ichard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland

This was quite the education Napoli offered Rangers, just as Liverpool and Ajax have at times earlier in the section. The Italians casually cranked up the pressure before detonating in a devastating five or six-minute spell in the opening quarter, then retreated.

Their work done and the group all but won, the Serie A leaders were relatively content to close the contest down. Sporadically, they reminded Rangers of their threat, but the visitors stuck to their task and even had the odd sight of goal themselves.

In truth, Napoli - without the likes of Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - were just too good. But Van Bronckhorst can take some succour from the fact his side showed some of the resolve he had asked for and return home with dignity intact.

They even have an, albeit slim, chance of snatching a Europa League place in the new year.