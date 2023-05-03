The potential appointment of Sam Allardyce at Leeds United is a result of the club "pushing the panic button" to get someone in with a "great track record" of keeping sides in the top flight, according to former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

If appointed, the 68-year-old would follow Roy Hodgson, 75, back to the Premier League this season, and become the second-oldest boss behind the Crystal Palace manager.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Schwarzer said: "Is it as big a curve ball as bringing Hodgson back to Palace? I think that actually has a bit to do with it.

"The fact he has had so much success since he has gone back to Palace makes it a case [for Leeds] of: where else can we turn?

"Leeds are obviously desperate. I don’t mean that in disrespect to Sam Allardyce, but they are concerned about relegation and they are a genuine threat to going down.

"There must be a feeling among the ownership that Javi Gracia isn’t having the impact they wanted.

"There seems to be only one direction his team is going - and the manner of these losses has resulted in them pushing the panic button and looking at someone who has an enormous amount of experience and a great track record of keeping teams in the Premier League."

