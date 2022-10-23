Jim Goodwin believes the switch in playing system introduced last weekend has paid off after Aberdeen secured a win away to Motherwell for the first time since 2019.

The Dons rotated to a 3-5-2 formation after coming in for criticism about their lack of clean sheets and have now won three games in the space of six days.

"We have played with three up front, two guys wide and Miovski as the lone striker through the middle, but we took a little gamble on this system against Hearts and it has paid off," manager Goodwin said.

Bojan Miovski and strike partner Luis Lopes both scored at Fir Park.

"The two of them work so well as a pair, with one coming short and one going in behind," Goodwin explained. "There is a lot of unselfish work from both of them to free up space for the other one. I am pleased for both of them to each claim a good goal.

"The first one is a real bit of class from Miovski. The second goal was everything we have spoken of during the week of trying to get the quality in the wide angles. Jack MacKenzie put a brilliant ball in and it was good movement and a good header from Duk."