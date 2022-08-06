Analysis: Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest may have left St James’ Park empty handed, but for a long while it looked as though Steve Cooper’s side would mark their top-flight return with a hard-earned point as they frustrated the Magpies for long periods.

In the end, it was a moment of true Premier League quality that broke the visitors’ resistance, Fabian Schar beating Dean Henderson with a ferocious drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Yes, Newcastle could and perhaps should have scored more, but there was much to admire about the attitude and work ethic of Cooper’s team in their first top-flight match in over 23 years.

They need to find a way of posing a greater threat at the other end of the pitch – Forest managed just eight touches in the Newcastle box on Saturday and failed to register a shot on target.

But Cooper will be eager to focus on the positives as he looks to plot Forest’s path towards safety.