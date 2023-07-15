'Ndiaye is our player and we are delighted to have that'

Paul Heckingbottom said "just because something gains traction it doesn't mean it's true" when asked about transfer speculation surrounding Illiman Ndiaye.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Marseille but the Blades boss said "he loves it at Sheffield United".

Ndiaye scored the opener against Chesterfield on Saturday as Sheffield United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win.

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom confirmed Ndiaye is joining the Blades on their upcoming trip to Portugal.

On the transfer rumours, Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I’m just speaking to Illiman about this and that’s it.

"Illiman is happy here and loves it at Sheffield United. I’d love to share some of the stuff and comment on some of the stuff that is written. Just because something gains traction and it’s had more words about it, more airtime, doesn’t mean it’s true.

"Me and Illiman talk about a lot of things. We are talking about this season, we are talking about how we improve him and that’s it.

"Illiman can do what he wants, but he’s our player. He is under contract and we are delighted to have that.

"He is happy and you can see how he plays. He loves the club, he loves the team, he loves the fans, so Illiman is relaxed about it."

When asked about links between the Blades and Benie Traore, Heckingbottom said: "He’s not out player. You are going to ask me loads of names I’m not going to speak about any until they are our player.

"He’s someone I know and I have seen about. If you are a football club like us you are going to have to cast your eye over him. We are aware of him and we know who he is."