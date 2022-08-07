Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: What Potter said

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a great performance and a deserved win. A great way to start.

"I thought we had an idea of how to attack and when we could we tried to press and put them under pressure. We were positive, brave and the boys gave everything. Our performance in the first-half was really strong.

"I’ve not seen it back but the guys seem to think there was a chance of it [a penalty]. We can’t complain too much, we had enough of them on our side today. They are going to put you under pressure we had chances to attack better and make it three but we were able to stick in there at the end. It’s a nice start for us.

"It’s not easy [losing Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella] because as the transfer fees suggests they were two really key players. In any team you miss good players. We have got a good group, they are ambitious they are not perfect but they give everything and when you’re a coach it gives you a chance."