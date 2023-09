Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio sport

Luton Town are targeting one position on transfer deadline day after signing Manchester United defender Teden Mengi last night - a central defensive midfielder.

Manager Rob Edwards said on Thursday: “There is only one area now maybe potentially in that midfield area to sort of cover and help with Marv [Nakamba]. He’s the only natural pivot that we’ve got."

Get Luton news and analysis sent to you