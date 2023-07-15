Jairo Riedewald said he is "always ready" to play for Crystal Palace and hopes to be involved more for the Eagles in the upcoming season.

The Dutch defender has featured in both of Palace's recent pre-season games after limited minutes last season.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brondby, he said: "Pre-season is all about fitness. I’m happy that I could play 90 minutes today.

"Looking at the game and 2-2, it’s not about the result. It’s a good opportunity for us to get back. For some players it’s the first week and they just got back on Monday, To get 45 minutes or even 60 this is good for the team and the fitness."

Riedewald was happy to see the return of Roy Hodgson and hopes to impress the 75-year-old before the new campaign begins.

"I’ve worked with Roy for four seasons already and this is going to be the fifth one," he said.

"A great manager so obviously happy that he came back and happy that I could be on the pitch a bit more this pre-season as well and see how it goes this season and if it can be on the pitch more.

"He knows where I want to play, he knows what I can bring to the team so that helps a lot. But it’s a team sport and he has to make a decision before the 12th of August and we will see what happens but I am always ready for the club."

Speaking about Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after his goal against the Dutch side, he said: "Very exciting. I spoke to him a lot pre-season and obviously he went out on loan and did well. This pre-season he is looking sharp, he’s looking ready and mor mature so I think it was a good loan and hopefully we see him more often this season."