Chelsea's move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde could collapse, with Barcelona increasingly optimistic they can land the 23-year-old France international. (Guardian), external

If Kounde does not join, the Blues will consider Villarreal's 25-year-old Spain international Pau Torres, Inter Milan's Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, and 20-year-old RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. Bayern Munich's France duo Dayot Upamecano, 23, and Benjamin Pavard, 26, are also defensive options. (90 Min), external

Alternatively, Chelsea have offered forward Timo Werner to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St-Germain to the signing of the Bundesliga club's France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24. (Foot Mercato, via Metro), external

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is a target for AC Milan and the winger wants to move to the Serie A side. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

