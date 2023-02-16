Johnson on mood in camp, European hopes, and Nisbet fitness
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
The break has been good for the squad as it has allowed a few injuries to clear up.
He says the mood has improved at the club in last eight to ten weeks, and there is now a “level of consistency” within the squad.
New signing Michael Devlin is a good player who is “not under pressure” to make an immediate impact.
The focus now is purely on securing a European place for next season.
Kevin Nisbet is 50/50 for the game.