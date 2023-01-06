Graeme Shinnie says it is "a little bit surreal but very exciting" to be back at Aberdeen after joining the Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder says he has been keeping an eye on events at Pittodrie during his time in England with Derby County and Wigan and can't wait to get started again at the club he used to captain.

Shinnie made 188 appearances before leaving Aberdeen as a free agent in the summer of 2019

“I’ve watched quite a few games this season and been impressed. Obviously the last few weeks the results haven’t gone the way we’d want but I think the performances have been generally good," he told the club's website., external

"We’ll be looking to turn the results around but I think the squad here is promising. I’ve spoken to the manager about how he wants to play, where he sees me fitting in, all very positive, very impressive.

“Having that bit of experience is one of the things I can contribute. In any squad you need senior players to help the younger lads. I think I can help them on and off the pitch.

“It’s a little bit surreal to be back, but very exciting too with the challenge that’s ahead this season."