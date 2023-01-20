Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

He confirmed Chris Wood is having a medical at Nottingham Forest this morning.

Howe added: "We're hopefully planning to replace him, but there are no guarantees."

On Bruno Guimaraes' injury, Howe said: "The scan was positive and hopefully it's not a long-term injury."

He praised Sean Longstaff and said "he has been a vital cog in our machine".

On whether winning a trophy or finishing in the top four is more important, Howe said: "It's winning the next game. That has to be the players' focus."

Howe said the feeling of being under pressure at the top of the table is similar to when you are at the bottom.

He added: "Having a lot riding on a game whether its top or bottom is such an amazing feeling."

On Crystal Palace, he said: "We go there in good form but we don’t underestimate the challenge."

