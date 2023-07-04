Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM:

If the reported signing of Pau Torres is confirmed this week, it will raise the general hum of excitement among Villa supporters another tone higher.

Big moves have been anticipated for a while this summer, the first close-season since Unai Emery’s arrival.

The benefit of the Jack Grealish sale may now become clearer; that deal alone seems to have swept away any concerns Villa might have had around FFP limiting their spending, and Villa restrained themselves from splashing out in the winter window, backing Emery to get enough out of the existing squad to stay well clear of trouble.

They of course did rather better than that, which means an additional date in the pre-season diary: Monday 7 August, when they will learn their opponents in the Europa Conference League play-off round. That extra commitment – anything from two to 15 additional games in the season ahead – does mean that Villa fans will be all the more keen to see their squad strengthened in numbers as well as quality over the next few weeks.

The sight of Torres posing with a Villa scarf over the next few days would confirm to the supporters the level of player the club is looking to recruit. And it isn’t just about the attitude of the buyers – if a player like Torres can be attracted to join Emery’s latest project, who else might be? The influence of the newly-arrived sporting director, Monchi, may also become apparent very quickly.

New arrivals are not the only focus. An equally positive indicator is the eagerness of players already with Villa to stay. John McGinn had seemed to be in the shade in the closing weeks of Steven Gerrard’s management; last week Villa’s proud captain put his signature on a new four-year contract.

Villa’s players will shortly be back to work at Bodymoor Heath. Their fans can hardly wait to see what they do next.