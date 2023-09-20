MacLean on seeking elusive win, 'different' Hibs & exciting Saints prospect

Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone face Hibs in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:

  • He’s “very hopeful” Sven Sprangler will have received international clearance and be available for selection on Saturday.

  • Drey Wright has trained all week and is back in the squad but Nicky Clark remains out.

  • A first league win of the season would be “massive” and provide momentum as well as hauling the club off the bottom of the table.

  • Hibs will be a “different” proposition under new manager Nick Montgomery but Saints have “done a bit of work” on him and the Easter Road men and know what to expect.

  • MacLean says his side could have had two spot-kicks in last weekend’s defeat to Rangers – “If the on-field decision was penalty I don’t think the VAR would have overturned it” – and they created other opportunities so there were positives to take.

  • Chris Kane has returned from a long injury lay-off with a “spring in his step” and MacLean is now looking for him to add goals.

  • On opting not to send 16-year-old midfielder Fran Franczak out on loan: "He’s a bundle of energy and has a lot of quality as well. He’s a box-to-box midfielder but can play everywhere. We’re really excited about him. It’s just about when it’s the right time to put him in."

