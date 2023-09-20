MacLean on seeking elusive win, 'different' Hibs & exciting Saints prospect
- Published
Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone face Hibs in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:
He’s “very hopeful” Sven Sprangler will have received international clearance and be available for selection on Saturday.
Drey Wright has trained all week and is back in the squad but Nicky Clark remains out.
A first league win of the season would be “massive” and provide momentum as well as hauling the club off the bottom of the table.
Hibs will be a “different” proposition under new manager Nick Montgomery but Saints have “done a bit of work” on him and the Easter Road men and know what to expect.
MacLean says his side could have had two spot-kicks in last weekend’s defeat to Rangers – “If the on-field decision was penalty I don’t think the VAR would have overturned it” – and they created other opportunities so there were positives to take.
Chris Kane has returned from a long injury lay-off with a “spring in his step” and MacLean is now looking for him to add goals.
On opting not to send 16-year-old midfielder Fran Franczak out on loan: "He’s a bundle of energy and has a lot of quality as well. He’s a box-to-box midfielder but can play everywhere. We’re really excited about him. It’s just about when it’s the right time to put him in."