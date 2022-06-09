Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Divock Origi when his contract expires at the end of the month.

In eight years at Anfield, Origi has cemented himself as a Liverpool legend, scoring iconic goals against Everton, Barcelona and in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Also leaving the club are Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn.

Karius played 49 games during Jurgen Klopp's first two seasons, including the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018.

Ojo joined Liverpool as a 14-year-old in 2011 and played 13 times for the club. He has spent the past five seasons out on loan having failed to established himself in the first-team squad.

Wales international Ben Woodburn became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool history when he scored against Leeds in November 2016 but leaves with 11 senior appearances to his name.

Academy players Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson will also depart the club this summer.