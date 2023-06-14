Nottingham Forest's under-21 side will participate in the EFL Trophy for the first time during the 2023-24 season.

It will provide an opportunity for Forest's academy prospects to test themselves against EFL opposition from Sky Bet League One and League Two.

The draw will take place on Thursday, 22 June at 11:30 BST, with Forest set to be put into a group stage, which is split into respective northern and southern regions.

They join 15 other Premier League clubs in entering an under-21 side into the competition.